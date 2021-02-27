Illinois adds 1,780 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,780 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus disease in Illinois, and an additional 34 deaths.

The deaths reported included a woman in her 60s from Champaign County and a man in his 80s from Tazewell County.

As of Saturday, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,185,447 cases and 20,494 deaths. As of Friday night, 1,353 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 312 patients were in ICU and 160 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 19 through Friday is 2.7%.

A total of 2,740,105 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including McLean County.

A total of 2,626,668 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday night, including 278,605 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 59,190 doses. On Friday, 83,048 doses were administered in Illinois.