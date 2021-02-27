Illinois adds 1,780 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,780 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus disease in Illinois, and an additional 34 deaths.
The deaths reported included a woman in her 60s from Champaign County and a man in his 80s from Tazewell County.
As of Saturday, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,185,447 cases and 20,494 deaths. As of Friday night, 1,353 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 312 patients were in ICU and 160 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 19 through Friday is 2.7%.
A total of 2,740,105 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including McLean County.
A total of 2,626,668 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday night, including 278,605 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 59,190 doses. On Friday, 83,048 doses were administered in Illinois.
The McLean County Health Department does not release local numbers on the weekend. Those numbers will be released Monday.
So far, there have been 14,474 cases in McLean County and 170 deaths. As of Friday, county hospitals report 21 people currently hospitalized with the virus, MCHD said, with 20 county residents hospitalized either in or out of the area. Officials report 85% of ICU beds are filled and nearly all available hospital beds have been filled, with only 6% available (94% occupied).
No additional deaths were reported this week.
To date, more than 33,000 doses of vaccine have been given in the county, according to IDPH. More than 6% of people in the county (10,789) have been given both doses.
