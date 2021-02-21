Illinois adds 1,922 COVID cases

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,922 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus disease in Illinois, and an additional 42 deaths.
Deaths were reported in Champaign County, a male in his 70s; Coles County, a woman in her 70s; Livingston County, a man in his 80s; Logan County, a man in his 50s; Sangamon County, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s; and Tazewell County, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s.
As of Saturday, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,172,824 cases and 20,234 deaths. As of Friday night, 1,551 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 patients were in ICU and 171 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 12 through Friday is 3.2%.
A total of 2,256,975 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including McLean County. In addition, approximately 445,200 total doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,702,175.
A total of 2,138,519 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as Friday night, including 278,605 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 59,190 doses. On Friday, 77,813 doses were administered in Illinois.
The McLean County Health Department does not release local numbers on the weekend. Those numbers will be released Monday.
So far, there have been 14,320 cases in McLean County and 170 deaths. As of Friday, county hospitals report 13 people currently hospitalized with the virus, MCHD said, with 20 county residents hospitalized either in or out of the area. Although 35% of ICU beds are available (65% filled), nearly all available hospital beds have been filled, with 10% available (90% occupied).
