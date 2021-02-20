Illinois adds 1,922 new COVID cases

Deaths were reported in Champaign County, a male in his 70s; Coles County, a woman in her 70s; Livingston County, a man in his 80s; Logan County, a man in his 50s; Sangamon County, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s; and Tazewell County, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s.

As of Saturday, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,172,824 cases and 20,234 deaths. As of Friday night, 1,551 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 patients were in ICU and 171 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 12 through Friday is 3.2%.

A total of 2,256,975 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including McLean County. In addition, approximately 445,200 total doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,702,175.

