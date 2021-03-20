Illinois adds 1,962 COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,962 new cases of COVID-19 throughout the state, along with 25 COVID-related deaths.

This brings the total number of cases confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,220,432. The state has also seen 21,059 COVID-related deaths to date.

As of Friday night, 228 COVID patients were in ICU hospital beds in Illinois, and 103 were on ventilators.

The McLean County Health Department does not release data on the weekends. Any new COVID cases or deaths from the weekend will be reported Monday.

Also on Monday, higher education staff, government workers and media will be eligible for vaccination at the more than 900 locations in the state’s provider network.

On March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders will become eligible.

On April 12, vaccines will be available to all people 16 years and older.

The state's decision this week to make the vaccine widely available follows a national plan announced by President Joe Biden on March 11 that would ensure all Americans were eligible for vaccination by May 1.