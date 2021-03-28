Illinois adds 2,250 COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths on Sunday

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported another 2,250 cases of COVID-19, and 23 new COVID-related deaths.

This brings the total number of COVID cases statewide since the start of the pandemic to 1,237,828, along with 21,251 deaths.

As of Saturday night, 1,337 patients were hospitalized in Illinois due to COVID-19, with 269 in ICU beds and 107 on ventilators, according to IDPH.

New COVID cases and hospitalizations have risen steadily in the past few weeks after a slowdown during the winter. This trend is reflected in McLean County data as well.

In 11 days, McLean County's COVID-19 test positivity rate jumped from 2.3% on March 13 to 4.9% as of Thursday.

In seven days, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped by 31, from 208 new cases reported during the week of March 12-19 to 239 cases in the past week.

MCHD reported another 51 cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of cases since last year to 15,268. No new deaths were reported Friday.

The local health department does not report new data on weekends. Any new cases or deaths from the weekend will be reported on Monday.