 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois adds 2,250 COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths on Sunday
0 comments
alert top story

Illinois adds 2,250 COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths on Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported another 2,250 cases of COVID-19, and 23 new COVID-related deaths.

This brings the total number of COVID cases statewide since the start of the pandemic to 1,237,828, along with 21,251 deaths.

As of Saturday night, 1,337 patients were hospitalized in Illinois due to COVID-19, with 269 in ICU beds and 107 on ventilators, according to IDPH.

See the latest McLean County building permits

New COVID cases and hospitalizations have risen steadily in the past few weeks after a slowdown during the winter. This trend is reflected in McLean County data as well.

In 11 days, McLean County's COVID-19 test positivity rate jumped from 2.3% on March 13 to 4.9% as of Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In seven days, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped by 31, from 208 new cases reported during the week of March 12-19 to 239 cases in the past week.

MCHD reported another 51 cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of cases since last year to 15,268. No new deaths were reported Friday.

The local health department does not report new data on weekends. Any new cases or deaths from the weekend will be reported on Monday.

As of Sunday afternoon, 68,901 doses of COVID vaccine have been given in McLean County, with about 13.38% of the population being fully vaccinated, according to IDPH.

Bunny's Birthday at the Zoo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Health eating is Traci Howe's goal at The Olive Bin

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News