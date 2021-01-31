 Skip to main content
Illinois adds 2,428 new COVID-19 cases; 40 deaths
0 comments
breaking top story

Illinois adds 2,428 new COVID-19 cases; 40 deaths

012921-blm-loc-1virusupdate

Technicians with the McLean County Health Department vaccinate the public during a clinic Thursday at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington. Health department staff said they are looking forward to receiving more vaccine to increase the number of people being vaccinated. The clinic space was designed by McLean County Emergency Management to accommodate greater numbers of people, but vaccine supplies are now limiting how many can get a shot in the arm.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health added 2,428 new and probable cases of the coronavirus Sunday, and an additional 40 deaths.

That brings the state’s total to 1,126,301 cases since mid-March, and 19,243 deaths.

The McLean County Health Department does not release figures on the weekend. Totals from Saturday and Sunday will be included in Monday’s report.

As of Saturday night, 2,467 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 538 patients were in the ICU and 289 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

McLean County Health Department official asks for patience amid vaccine rollout

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 24 through Saturday is 5%.

McLean County officials report that over 10,500 vaccine doses have been administered in the county since Jan. 5, although appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine remain difficult to get.

MCHD also reported Friday that the number of positive tests jumped by more than 100 since Thursday: 122 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, pushing the county's cumulative total to 13,768.

MCHD reported the county's total death count at 152 people.

The county's test positivity rate ticked up slightly with the new cases reported Friday. From the rolling seven-day positivity rate of 4.3% published Thursday, the rate has bumped up to 5%.

Nearly 90% of all county hospital beds are in use, MCHD reported, as are 73% of ICU beds. Those hospitals report 18 people hospitalized due to the virus; MCHD also reported that 21 McLean County residents are in the hospital with the virus.

Photos: Luther Oaks celebrates as residents and staff receive the vaccine

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

