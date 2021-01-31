Illinois adds 2,428 new COVID-19 cases; 40 deaths

MCHD also reported Friday that the number of positive tests jumped by more than 100 since Thursday: 122 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, pushing the county's cumulative total to 13,768.
MCHD reported the county's total death count at 152 people.
The county's test positivity rate ticked up slightly with the new cases reported Friday. From the rolling seven-day positivity rate of 4.3% published Thursday, the rate has bumped up to 5%.
Nearly 90% of all county hospital beds are in use, MCHD reported, as are 73% of ICU beds. Those hospitals report 18 people hospitalized due to the virus; MCHD also reported that 21 McLean County residents are in the hospital with the virus.
Photos: Luther Oaks celebrates as residents and staff receive the vaccine
The Illinois Department of Public Health added 3,345 new and probable cases of the coronavirus Saturday, and an additional 65 deaths. That brings the state’s total to 1,123,873 since mid-March, and 19,203 deaths.
Technicians with the McLean County Health Department vaccinate the public during a clinic Thursday at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington. Health department staff said they are looking forward to receiving more vaccine to increase the number of people being vaccinated. The clinic space was designed by McLean County Emergency Management to accommodate greater numbers of people, but vaccine supplies are now limiting how many can get a shot in the arm.