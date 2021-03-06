Illinois adds 2,565 new COVID cases, 50 deaths

SPRINGFIELD — The state hit a record 134,239 administered doses of COVID-19 vaccine Friday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The McLean County Health Department doesn't provide coronavirus updates over the weekend, but IDPH data as of late Friday reports just more than 40,000 doses have been administered in the county to date.
More than 3.2 million doses of vaccine have been given out across the state.
Neighboring Tazewell and Woodford counties joined Peoria County on Friday in advancing to the expanded Phase 1B announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker last month.
The expansion allowed people over 16 who have certain comorbidities — weak immune systems, diabetes and cancer among them — to become eligible for the vaccine.
McLean County hasn't yet expanded its eligible population, with health officials saying more progress is needed in vaccinating Phase 1A and 1B first.
COVID-19 update
IDPH reported 2,565 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, as well as 50 additional deaths.
The first case of the more infectious Brazil variant of COVID-19 in Illinois has been detected in a Chicago resident, according to a report from the Associated Press.
The AP said Northwestern University researchers found the P.1 variant in a test sample from a Chicago resident who came down with the disease, per city and state health officials Friday.
That person told contact tracers they hadn't recently traveled outside Illinois.
"We identified it through our research program following mutations in the virus over time in the Chicago area," said Dr. Egon Ozer, assistant professor of medicine in infectious diseases at Northwestern and a Northwestern Medicine physician.
The P.1 strain was first found in Brazilian travelers who arrived in Tokyo in early January. It appeared in Minnesota later that month and has since been identified in several other states.
The Chicago Department of Public Health "is working to identify close contacts of the individual to reinforce the importance of adherence with quarantine and isolation measures," health officials said in a statement.
Evidence suggests that this variant can spread more easily than most currently circulating strains of COVID-19, health officials said.
COVID-19 variants from Great Britain and South Africa have previously been identified in Illinois — including one confirmed case of the UK strain in McLean County.
Local coronavirus cases over the weekend won't be announced until Monday, but over the past week (Feb. 26-March 5), 252 cases were confirmed in the county.
After adding those cases into the county's overall tally, adults in their 20s, 30s and 40s continue to be the largest demographic of people who have tested positive for the virus:
- Younger than 1 year – 68 cases
- Ages 1-17 – 1,695 cases
- 18-19 – 1,159
- 20s – 4,052
- 30s – 1,850
- 40s – 1,729
- 50s – 1,657
- 60s – 1,214
- 70s – 654
- 80s – 353
- 90s – 186
- 100s – 9
Around 250,000 COVID-19 tests have been run in the county so far, with a positivity rate of 5.9%.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.