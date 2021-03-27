Illinois adds 2,678 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported another 2,678 cases of COVID-19, and 25 new COVID-related deaths.

This brings the total number of COVID cases statewide since the start of the pandemic to 1,235,578, along with 21,228 deaths.

As of Friday night, 1,071 patients were hospitalized in Illinois due to COVID-19, with 264 in ICU beds and 115 on ventilators, according to IDPH.

New COVID cases and hospitalizations have risen steadily in the past few weeks after a slowdown during the winter. This trend is reflected in McLean County data as well.

In 11 days, McLean County's COVID-19 test positivity rate jumped from 2.3% on March 13 to 4.9% as of Thursday.

In seven days, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped by 31, from 208 new cases reported during the week of March 12-19 to 239 cases in the past week.

"We're very concerned that people are relaxed about masking, social distancing — that they're taking risks that they weren't taking just a couple of months ago," McLean County Health Department Spokeswoman Marianne Manko said during a press conference Friday.