Illinois adds 2,839 new COVID cases, 13 deaths on Saturday
BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 2,839 new cases of COVID-19, along with 13 new COVID-related deaths.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began to 1,254,185. There also have been 21,361 deaths.

As of Friday night, 1,426 patients are in hospitals with COVID-19, including 325 patients in the ICU and 132 on ventilators, according to IDPH.

Watch now: Bloomington-Normal churches see hope, healing in second Easter during pandemic

The McLean County Health Department does not issue reports on Saturdays and Sundays. Any new COVID cases or deaths in McLean County over the weekend will be reported on Monday.

On Friday, MCHD said 432 new cases were confirmed in the past week, for a total of 15,700 cases since the pandemic began. Two new deaths were reported Friday, bringing the county's total to 208.

MCHD spokesperson Marianne Manko said Friday that health department officials are "concerned" about a potential spike following the Easter holiday weekend. She urged people to continue masking, social distancing and handwashing, even if fully vaccinated. 

"We still want (people) to continue to enjoy their family and friends while still following the same rules," Manko said. "We don't want people to take the risks that they have been taking: We have lately been seeing a relaxed attitude about these risks and this is not the time for that."

IDPH reported on Saturday that 76,301 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in McLean County, with 14.88% of the population, or 25,711 people, considered fully vaccinated.

INSIDE:

What to know when you're vaccinated NATION, B12

