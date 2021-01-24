Illinois adds 3,292 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,292 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 40 additional deaths.

Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the first identified case of COVID-19 in Illinois. Since then, 1,101,819 probable and confirmed cases have been reported in the state, along with 18,750 deaths.

As of Saturday night, 2,994 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 617 patients were in the ICU and 321 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 17 through Saturday is 6%.

Deaths were reported in DeWitt County, a man in his 90s; Logan County, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s; and Macon County, a woman in her 80s.