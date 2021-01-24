Illinois adds 3,292 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,292 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 40 additional deaths.
Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the first identified case of COVID-19 in Illinois. Since then, 1,101,819 probable and confirmed cases have been reported in the state, along with 18,750 deaths.
As of Saturday night, 2,994 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 617 patients were in the ICU and 321 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 17 through Saturday is 6%.
Deaths were reported in DeWitt County, a man in his 90s; Logan County, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s; and Macon County, a woman in her 80s.
The state also reported a man in his 70s from McLean County, but it is not known if that death was previously reported by the McLean County Health Department. Numbers for McLean County were not released over the weekend. Those numbers will be released Monday. The department reported 10 new COVID-19-related deaths Friday.
McLean County is part of the state's coronavirus Region 2, which remains under Tier 1 mitigations. As whole, the region has maintained a seven-day rolling average of 6.6% test positivity; ICU hospital bed availability for three consecutive days has been at 29%; and there have been 10 days of decrease in COVID-19 patients in the hospital.
As of Friday, 21 McLean County residents were reported to be in the hospital. Twenty-five people in total are reported to be in county hospitals with COVID-19; 85% of the county's total hospital beds are filled; and 77% of available ICU beds are filled.
Around 7,500 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.
Appointments are required for vaccine clinics at this time and can be made through the health department’s website, https://health.mcleancountyil.gov. Due to high demand, all appointments for the first posted clinics have been filled.
