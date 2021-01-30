Illinois adds 3,345 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health added 3,345 new and probable cases of the coronavirus Saturday, and an additional 65 deaths.
That brings the state’s total to 1,123,873 since mid-March, and 19,203 deaths.
Included in Saturday’s report were deaths in Champaign County, an 80-year-old woman; LaSalle County, a 60-year-old woman; a 90-year-old man and 90-year-old woman from Livingston County; an 80-year-old woman from Peoria County; and a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s from Tazewell County.
The McLean County Health Department does not release figures on the weekend. Totals from Saturday and Sunday will be included in Monday’s report.
As of Friday night, 2,600 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 522 patients were in the ICU and 284 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 23 through Friday is 5.1%.
McLean County officials report that over 10,500 vaccine doses have been administered in the county since Jan. 5, although appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine remain difficult to get.
MCHD also reported Friday that the number of positive tests jumped by more than 100 since Thursday: 122 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, pushing the county's cumulative total to 13,768.
MCHD reported the county's total death count at 152 people.
The county's test positivity rate ticked up slightly with the new cases reported Friday. From the rolling seven-day positivity rate of 4.3% published Thursday, the rate has bumped up to 5%.
Nearly 90% of all county hospital beds are in use, MCHD reported, as are 73% of ICU beds. Those hospitals report 18 people hospitalized due to the virus; MCHD also reported that 21 McLean County residents are in the hospital with the virus.
Bloomington-area restaurants that said farewell in 2020
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow