Illinois adds 3,345 new COVID-19 cases

MCHD also reported Friday that the number of positive tests jumped by more than 100 since Thursday: 122 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, pushing the county's cumulative total to 13,768.

MCHD reported the county's total death count at 152 people.

The county's test positivity rate ticked up slightly with the new cases reported Friday. From the rolling seven-day positivity rate of 4.3% published Thursday, the rate has bumped up to 5%.

Nearly 90% of all county hospital beds are in use, MCHD reported, as are 73% of ICU beds. Those hospitals report 18 people hospitalized due to the virus; MCHD also reported that 21 McLean County residents are in the hospital with the virus.

