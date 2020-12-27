Illinois adds 3,767 probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,767 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 104 additional deaths.

A woman in her 80s from Edgar County; a woman in her 60s, a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s from Peoria County; a man in his 80s from Piatt County; a man in his 90s from Sangamon County; a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a woman over 100 from Tazewell County; and a woman in her 80s from Woodford County were among the deaths reported Sunday.

Because of the timing of state data reporting, some individual county health departments may have previously reported information about deaths in their areas.

The McLean County Health Department announced in October that it would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported by the department on Monday will reflect data from the weekend and from Dec. 24 and 25.