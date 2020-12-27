Illinois adds 3,767 probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,767 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 104 additional deaths.
A woman in her 80s from Edgar County; a woman in her 60s, a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s from Peoria County; a man in his 80s from Piatt County; a man in his 90s from Sangamon County; a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a woman over 100 from Tazewell County; and a woman in her 80s from Woodford County were among the deaths reported Sunday.
Because of the timing of state data reporting, some individual county health departments may have previously reported information about deaths in their areas.
The McLean County Health Department announced in October that it would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported by the department on Monday will reflect data from the weekend and from Dec. 24 and 25.
On Wednesday, the MCHD reported 16 new probable and confirmed cases, bringing the county’s total to 10,867. Eighteen of the 74 individuals hospitalized for COVID on Wednesday were McLean County residents. McLean County hospitals reported 96% of ICU beds in use, 89% of total beds in use.
As of Wednesday, 86 McLean County residents had died after being identified as having the coronavirus.
As of Sunday, IDPH is reporting a total of 937,909 cases, including 15,969 deaths. As of Saturday night, 4,083 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 905 patients were in the ICU and 497 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
On Saturday, 483 people tested at the Community Based Testing Cente on the McLean County Fairgrounds in west Bloomington. The center will close at 1 p.m. Thursday and will be closed Friday.
In LaSalle County, 32 new cases were confirmed Sunday, including a fie women in their 20s, six women in their 30s, four men in their 50s and four women in their 50s. There have been a total of 8,213 cases reported in the county.
This story will be updated.
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow