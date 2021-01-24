Illinois adds 5,152 COVID-19 cases

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 5,152 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus Saturday.

Officials also announced 97 additional deaths related to COVID-19, including a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s from Champaign County; a man in his 80s from LaSalle County; a woman in her 60s from Logan County; a woman in her 80s from Sangamon County; a man in his 80s from Tazewell County; and a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s from Woodford County.

Through Saturday morning, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,098,527 cases, including 18,711 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 16 through Friday is 6.%.

As of Friday night, 3,121 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 644 patients were in the ICU and 338 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Numbers for McLean County were not released Saturday. Those numbers, along with updated numbers from Sunday, will be released Monday. The department reported 10 new COVID-19-related deaths Friday.