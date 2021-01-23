Illinois adds 5,152 new COVID-19 cases

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 5,152 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus Saturday.
Officials also announced 97 additional deaths related to COVID-19, including a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s from Champaign County; a man in his 80s from LaSalle County; a woman in her 60s from Logan County; a woman in her 80s from Sangamon County; a man in his 80s from Tazewell County; and a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s from Woodford County.
Through Saturday morning, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,098,527 cases, including 18,711 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 16 through Friday is 6.%.
As of Friday night, 3,121 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 644 patients were in the ICU and 338 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Numbers for McLean County were not released Saturday. Those numbers, along with updated numbers from Sunday, will be released Monday. The department reported 10 new COVID-19-related deaths Friday.
McLean County is part of the state's coronavirus Region 2, which remains under Tier 1 mitigations. As a whole, the region has maintained a seven-day rolling average of 6.6% test positivity; ICU hospital bed availability for three consecutive days has been at 29%; and there have been 10 days of decrease in COVID-19 patients in the hospital.
As of Friday, 21 McLean County residents were reported to be in the hospital. Twenty-five people in total are reported to be in county hospitals with COVID-19; 85% of the county's total hospital beds are filled; and 77% of available ICU beds are filled.
Around 7,500 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.
Appointments are required for vaccine clinics at this time and can be made through the health department’s website, https://health.mcleancountyil.gov. Due to high demand, all appointments for the first posted clinics have been filled.
Photos: Luther Oaks celebrates as residents and staff receive the vaccine.
