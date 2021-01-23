 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois adds 5,152 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments
alert top story

Illinois adds 5,152 new COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}
012021-blm-loc-2vaccinations

Members of the public are registered as they arrive for their COVID-19 vaccinations at the McLean County Health Department's clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. The first round of about 2,000 vaccinations have already been scheduled but health department officials are certain that more vaccine will soon make its way to McLean County as national production ramps up in the coming months.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 5,152 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus Saturday.

Officials also announced 97 additional deaths related to COVID-19, including a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s from Champaign County; a man in his 80s from LaSalle County; a woman in her 60s from Logan County; a woman in her 80s from Sangamon County; a man in his 80s from Tazewell County; and a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s from Woodford County.

Through Saturday morning, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,098,527 cases, including 18,711 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 16 through Friday is 6.%.

As of Friday night, 3,121 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 644 patients were in the ICU and 338 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

10 new COVID-19 deaths reported in McLean County

Numbers for McLean County were not released Saturday. Those numbers, along with updated numbers from Sunday, will be released Monday. The department reported 10 new COVID-19-related deaths Friday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

McLean County is part of the state's coronavirus Region 2, which remains under Tier 1 mitigations. As a whole, the region has maintained a seven-day rolling average of 6.6% test positivity; ICU hospital bed availability for three consecutive days has been at 29%; and there have been 10 days of decrease in COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

As of Friday, 21 McLean County residents were reported to be in the hospital. Twenty-five people in total are reported to be in county hospitals with COVID-19; 85% of the county's total hospital beds are filled; and 77% of available ICU beds are filled.

Around 7,500 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.

Appointments are required for vaccine clinics at this time and can be made through the health department’s website, https://health.mcleancountyil.gov. Due to high demand, all appointments for the first posted clinics have been filled.

This story will be updated.

Photos: Luther Oaks celebrates as residents and staff receive the vaccine.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Long Story Short — Jan. 23, 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News