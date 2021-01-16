Illinois adds 5,343 COVID cases, 130 deaths

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois added another 5,343 cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 1,064,667, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Saturday also brought the news of 130 more COVID-related deaths, bringing the Illinois death toll to 18,179.
The state has now performed 14,667,148 COVID tests. As of Friday afternoon, the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate from Jan. 8 through Thursday was 7.7%.
McLean County crossed the 13,000 mark on Saturday, adding 129 new cases and bringing the total to 13,093 positive COVID cases, according to IDPH. The number of deaths was unavailable Saturday, but was reported to be 134 on Friday by the McLean County Health Department. The county's rolling seven-day positivity rate was 8.1% through Thursday.
Elsewhere in Central Illinois, IDPH reported new COVID cases in Tazewell County (211), Woodford (53), Livingston (19), LaSalle (196), Ford (eight), Champaign (89), DeWitt (20), Piatt (11) and Macon (168).
LaSalle County also confirmed the death of a man in his 60s due to COVID-19.
As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, 3,406 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 711 patients were in the ICU and 379 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
McLean County residents 65 and over and all residents who qualify under Phase 1B of the Illinois Department of Health’s vaccination rollout can begin scheduling appointments Monday.
“This includes health care workers, individuals 65 and older and essential frontline workers,” said McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said Friday. “Appointments are required at clinics at this time while the supply of the vaccine remains limited.”
The health department’s website has been updated with upcoming clinic information and ways that residents can schedule appointments.
Individuals in Phase 1A and 1B can schedule an appointment on the health department’s website, and more clinics will be added as necessary, McKnight said.
