Illinois adds 5,343 COVID cases, 130 deaths

The state has now performed 14,667,148 COVID tests. As of Friday afternoon, the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate from Jan. 8 through Thursday was 7.7%.

McLean County crossed the 13,000 mark on Saturday, adding 129 new cases and bringing the total to 13,093 positive COVID cases, according to IDPH. The number of deaths was unavailable Saturday, but was reported to be 134 on Friday by the McLean County Health Department. The county's rolling seven-day positivity rate was 8.1% through Thursday.

Elsewhere in Central Illinois, IDPH reported new COVID cases in Tazewell County (211), Woodford (53), Livingston (19), LaSalle (196), Ford (eight), Champaign (89), DeWitt (20), Piatt (11) and Macon (168).

LaSalle County also confirmed the death of a man in his 60s due to COVID-19.