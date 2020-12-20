Illinois adds 6,000 COVID cases

In Peoria County, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s were reported among the new fatalities; also a man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s from Sangamon County; and a man in his 60s from Tazewell County.

In Illinois, there have been 900,370 cases and 15,202 deaths attributed to COVID-19. As of Saturday night, 4,389 Illinois residents were reported hospitalized. Of those, 991 patients were in the ICU and 546 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 13 – Saturday is 9.6%, which is .1% lower than Friday’s estimate.

The McLean County Health Department does not report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported by the department on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.

