Illinois adds 6,000 COVID cases

SPRINGFIELD – More than 6,000 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus were reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday. Also, an additional 79 deaths were added as well.
In Peoria County, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s were reported among the new fatalities; also a man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s from Sangamon County; and a man in his 60s from Tazewell County.
In Illinois, there have been 900,370 cases and 15,202 deaths attributed to COVID-19. As of Saturday night, 4,389 Illinois residents were reported hospitalized. Of those, 991 patients were in the ICU and 546 patients were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 13 – Saturday is 9.6%, which is .1% lower than Friday’s estimate.
The McLean County Health Department does not report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported by the department on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.
Support Local Journalism
As of Friday, there had been 10,539 McLean County cases of the coronavirus since March and 85 deaths. Sixteen people reportedly died of COVID-19 during the past week.
Several frontline healthcare workers received vaccinations in McLean County on Friday. More vaccines are on the way this week, health department officials said.
In LaSalle County, a man in his 70s is the latest to die with COVID-19 symptoms. He is the 204th fatality recorded in the county.
Fifty new cases were added to bring the county's caseload to 7,872. The new cases include a teenage boy, three teenage girls, four men in their 20s, five women in their 40s, five women in their 50s, four women in their 70s and four women in their 80s.
This story will be updated.
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.