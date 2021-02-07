 Skip to main content
Illinois adds more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases Sunday
012021-blm-loc-4vaccinations

Grossinger Motors Arena is prepared for COVID vaccinations this month. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 2,060 new and probable cases of the coronavirus in Illinois, bringing the state total to 1,146,341 cases. Also, 48 new deaths were reported.

As of Sunday, 19,633 Illinois residents have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

As of Saturday night, 2,188 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 507 patients were in the ICU and 245 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 31 through Saturday is 4.1%. On Saturday, the positivity rate was reported at 4.2%.

McLean County remains in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan, which allows indoor dining and drinking for parties of up to 10 people, but capacity in eating and drinking establishments is limited to 50% capacity.

The McLean County Health Department reported 250 new cases this week, but no new deaths. As of Friday, 14,018 new and probable cases had been reported in the county since March. The department has reported 152 deaths related to COVID-19.

The MCHD does not release figures on the weekend. Totals from Saturday and Sunday will be included in Monday’s report.

McLean County Health Department urges safety on Super Bowl Sunday

More than 17,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in McLean County from Dec. 29 through Feb. 4. The department is currently vaccinating McLean County's Phase 1a and Phase 1b residents.

McLean County officials reported Friday the rolling seven-day positivity rate in the county had dropped to 3.7% through Thursday.

The MCHD is finalizing a new communication system to provide those who subscribed to Sign-Up Genius with regular updates about when and where vaccine clinics will be. Unfortunately, the Sign-Up Genius had a messaging capacity that exceeded the health department’s needs. In the interim, the public is encouraged to continue checking the calendar on the health department’s website for upcoming clinics.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

