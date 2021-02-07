Illinois adds more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases Sunday

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 2,060 new and probable cases of the coronavirus in Illinois, bringing the state total to 1,146,341 cases. Also, 48 new deaths were reported.

As of Sunday, 19,633 Illinois residents have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

As of Saturday night, 2,188 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 507 patients were in the ICU and 245 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 31 through Saturday is 4.1%. On Saturday, the positivity rate was reported at 4.2%.

McLean County remains in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan, which allows indoor dining and drinking for parties of up to 10 people, but capacity in eating and drinking establishments is limited to 50% capacity.

The McLean County Health Department reported 250 new cases this week, but no new deaths. As of Friday, 14,018 new and probable cases had been reported in the county since March. The department has reported 152 deaths related to COVID-19.

