Illinois announces 10,631 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD — An additional 72 deaths related to COVID-19 were reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday, and an additional 10,631 new confirmed or probable cases.
It marked the 10th consecutive day in which the state has seen more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases.
The department reported four men from LaSalle County died with the disease. One was in his 70s and the other three were in their 80s. Also, one man in his 80s from Macon County; a female in her 70s and a man in his 90s from Peoria County; and a woman in her 70s from Sangamon County were among the new fatalities.
As of Saturday night, 5,474 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,045 patients were in the ICU and 490 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 12.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 14.8%. There have been 573,616 COVID-19 cases in Illinois and a total of 10,742 deaths throughout the state.
McLean County officials announced last month that they would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported by the department on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.
At Illinois State University in Normal, 15 students tested positive on Saturday, bringing the total to 105 for the week. So far, 1,705 students have tested positive. Of those, 1,543 have recovered and been released from isolation.
At Illinois Wesleyan, three new cases were reported Friday. The university reports there are currently 45 active cases. So far, 171 students have tested positive for the novel virus.
