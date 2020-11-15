Illinois announces 10,631 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD — An additional 72 deaths related to COVID-19 were reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday, and an additional 10,631 new confirmed or probable cases.

It marked the 10th consecutive day in which the state has seen more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases.

The department reported four men from LaSalle County died with the disease. One was in his 70s and the other three were in their 80s. Also, one man in his 80s from Macon County; a female in her 70s and a man in his 90s from Peoria County; and a woman in her 70s from Sangamon County were among the new fatalities.

As of Saturday night, 5,474 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,045 patients were in the ICU and 490 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 12.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 14.8%. There have been 573,616 COVID-19 cases in Illinois and a total of 10,742 deaths throughout the state.