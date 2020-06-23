You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Illinois announces 601 new COVID cases, 38 additional deaths
0 comments
breaking

Illinois announces 601 new COVID cases, 38 additional deaths

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 HOGP

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Tuesday 601 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 38 additional deaths, including the death of a Macon County man in his 80s.

Nearly all the new deaths were in northern Illinois, except for the Macon County man, a Jefferson County man in his 70s, a Kankakee County woman in her 60s and a St. Clair County woman in her 60s.

The new cases bring to 137,825 the number of Illinoisans who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March. Some 6,707 of those people have died.

Within the past day, laboratories have reported 20,507 test specimens for a total of 1,399,510 statewide, IDPH said.

The preliminary seven-day statewide COVID-19 positivity rate (cases as a percent of total tests) from June 16 through June 22 is 2 percent.

Here's what reopens Friday

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington-Normal youth advocate talks about being a dad

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News