Illinois announces more than 7,000 new coronavirus cases

SPRINGFIELD — State officials announced an additional 7,178 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, and an additional 57 deaths of patients diagnosed with COVID-19.
The deaths included one woman from Champaign County in her 50s, a man from LaSalle County in his 80s, a woman from Logan County in her 80s, and a male in his 50s and a female in her 90s from Peoria County.
As of Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 720,114 cases in Illinois, including 12,193 deaths.
As of Saturday night, 5,858 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,185 patients were in the ICU and 723 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 10.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 12.1%.
McLean County officials announced last month that they would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported by the department on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.
As of Friday, the county had 8,114 confirmed or probable cases, with 6,669 residents considered recovered and 20 people hospitalized. Officials also reported 96% of the ICU beds in the county were in use and 76% of the county’s hospital beds were occupied.
The McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported that 434 people tested at the Community Based Testing Site on Bloomington’s west side on Saturday.
No new cases were reported by Illinois State University over the weekend, with the students on break. Over the past seven days, 22 of the 644 tests were positive, officials reported. The positivity rate was 3.4%.
As of Saturday, 23,078 tests have been conducted for ISU students with 1,828 positive results. So far, 1,760 students have recovered.
Seven ISU employees tested positive during the last week. As of Saturday, 55 employees have tested positive for the novel virus.
In DeWitt County, 10 new cases were reported Sunday, bringing the total to 658 positive or probable cases. Seven of those cases were reported in Clinton and three in Waynesville.
Dave Remmert, administrator for the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department, said county officials are receiving word of delays in test results.
“Diagnoses of tests through IDPH testing sites and state labs are seven to 10 days behind,” he said. “This will lead to further delays in contact tracing. We cannot begin contact tracing until a confirmed test is in our system.”
In LaSalle County, 68 new cases were added Sunday, bringing the county's total to 6,113. The new cases include a boy and a girl under the ages of 13, four boys in their teens and five girls in their teens, eight women in their 20s and eight women in their 50s.
