Illinois announces more than 7,000 new coronavirus cases

SPRINGFIELD — State officials announced an additional 7,178 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, and an additional 57 deaths of patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

The deaths included one woman from Champaign County in her 50s, a man from LaSalle County in his 80s, a woman from Logan County in her 80s, and a male in his 50s and a female in her 90s from Peoria County.

As of Saturday night, 5,858 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,185 patients were in the ICU and 723 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 10.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 12.1%.

McLean County officials announced last month that they would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported by the department on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.