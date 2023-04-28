BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is awarding $6.6 million in grants to boost local tourism efforts and encourage visitors to travel along the historic Route 66.

As Illinois' transportation sector continues to shift to electric vehicles, grants also will focus on building the state's EV infrastructure through the installation of new charging stations.

Among the grant recipients are the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, which was awarded $263,319, and the Logan County Tourism Bureau, which was awarded $29,320.

“The millions of dollars the State is investing in local tourism promotion and enhancing the historic Route 66 will do wonders for Illinois’ tourism industry while boosting local economies and promoting the future of travel," DCEO Director Kristin Richards said in a news release.

The Logan County Tourism Bureau's grant will go toward the installation of two EV charging stations and the painting of Route 66 insignia on the county's roads.

Alice Roate, executive director of the tourism bureau, said the charging stations will be installed in Atlanta and new signage will be installed in Lincoln.

"(Route 66 shields) will also double as wayfinding, since we have a few twists and turns in town where Route 66 runs," Roate said.

If all goes well, Roate said she hopes to incorporate these shields across the entire county.

Bloomington-Normal's grant will go toward the installation of monument gateway signage in five communities on McLean County's leg of Route 66. A charging station that would promote Route 66 also would be financed.

Crystal Howard, president and CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the signage would be installed in Bloomington, Normal, Chenoa, Lexington and McLean.

Howard added that the grant funding and projects wouldn't be possible without the involvement of each community.

"We can apply for funds, but when it comes to installing and all the work that goes into it, it takes everyone involved, and we appreciate those efforts," Howard said.

The charging station would be placed in Bloomington, but Howard said the bureau has not selected a specific location yet.

All of the Route 66 projects are expected to be completed by June 30.

Grants also were awarded to the following organizations:

Choose Chicago, $210,756 for the installation of architectural pylons on the north and south sides of Jackson Boulevard where it meets Michigan Avenue.

Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau, $493,032 for the expansion of a mural trail, the creation of interpretive panels at Green Book sites, Route 66 event signage and promotional efforts.

Heritage Corridor Convention and Visitors Bureau, $1,609,400 for marketing and advertising, Route 66 monuments, murals and charging station and landscaping projects in Lockport, Bolingbrook and Joliet.

The City of Springfield, $623,000 for upgrades to Shea's Gas Station and the creation of 12 murals connecting Williamsville, Sherman, Springfield, Chatham and Auburn to the murals in the Heritage Corridor and Great Rivers and Routes service area.

Visit Oak Park, $475,000 for various projects to add or upgrade iconic stops along Route 66, including an illuminated Route 66 Gateway structure on Ogden Avenue and additional wayfinding signage.

Main Street of America: Route 66 attractions state by state Main Street of America: Route 66 attractions state by state Grant Park (Chicago) Mural City (Pontiac, Illinois) Lauterbach Giant (Springfield, Illinois) Chain of Rocks Bridge (Madison, Illinois) World's Largest Catsup Bottle (Collinsville, Illinois) Henry's Rabbit Ranch (Staunton, Illinois) Old Log Cabin (Pontiac, Illinois) (Former) World's Largest Rocking Chair (Cuba, Missouri) 66 Drive-In Theatre (Carthage, Missouri) Route 66 State Park (Eureka, Missouri) Meramec Caverns (Stanton, Missouri) Wagon Wheel Motel (Cuba, Missouri) Devil's Elbow, Missouri Cars on the Route (Galena, Kansas) Galena Mining & Historical Museum (Galena, Kansas) Brush Creek Bridge (Cherokee County, Kansas) Williams' Store (Riverton, Kansas) Baxter Springs Independent Oil and Gas Service Station (Baxter, Kansas) Milk Bottle Grocery (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) Blue Whale (Catoosa, Oklahoma) Lucille's Service Station and Roadhouse (Hydro, Oklahoma) Allen's Conoco Fillin' Station (Commerce, Oklahoma) Totem Pole Park (Foyil, OK) Cadillac Ranch (Amarillo, Tesas) VW Slug Bug Ranch (Conway, Texas) Midpoint Cafe (Adrian, Texas) Tower Station and U-Drop Inn Cafe (Shamrock, Texas) Leaning Tower of Texas (Groom, Texas) Big Texan Steak Ranch (Amarillo, Tesas) Blue Swallow Motel (Tucumcari, New Mexico) Tee Pee Curios (Tucumcari, New Mexico) Clines Corners Retail Center (Clines Corners, New Mexico) 66 Diner (Albuquerque, New Mexico) El Rancho Hotel (Gallup, New Mexico) Blue Hole (Santa Rosa, New Mexico) Hackberry General Store (Hackberry, Arizona) Winslow Corner (Winslow, Arizona) Angel and Vilma's Original Route 66 Gift Shop (Seligman, Arizona) Delgadillo's Snow Cap Drive-In (Seligman, Arizona) The town of Oatman (Oatman, Arizona) Wigwam Village Motel #6 (Holbrook, Arizona) Grand Canyon National Park Meteor Crater (Meteor City, Arizona) Elmer Long's Bottle Tree Ranch (Oro Grande, California) Emma Jean's Holland Burger Cafe (Victorville, California) Rt. 66 Museum (Victorville, California) Original McDonald's (San Bernardino, California) Cucamonaco Service Station (Rancho Cucamonga, California) Roy's Motel & Cafe (Amboy, California) Santa Monica Pier (Santa Monica, California)