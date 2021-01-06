Illinois could see looser COVID restrictions starting Jan. 15

“Tier 3 restrictions effectively shut down some of our local businesses; especially our restaurants and bars that certainly can’t expect customers to eat and drink outside in January," Brady stated in a news release Wednesday afternoon. "His announcement today that he may begin rolling back restrictions next week is great news for our families and our communities.”

He continued, “Allowing our businesses to reopen is crucial for their survival, and I agree that it can be done safely with the continuation of mask and social distancing protocols. I am very optimistic that with continued safety measures, along with wider vaccine availability, we will continue to move in the right direction.”

The McLean County Health Department on Wednesday reported 72 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total of probable and confirmed cases to 12,089.

At this time 974 individuals are isolating at home. MCHD reported 10,960 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 183,700 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.6% The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 9.2% through Tuesday, Jan. 5.