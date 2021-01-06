Illinois could see looser COVID restrictions starting Jan. 15

SPRINGFIELD – Statewide Tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions in Illinois could be lifted within 10 days.
Starting Jan. 15, exactly one incubation period from New Year’s Day, any region that has met requirements for a reduction of restrictions will be able to move out of the Tier 3 mitigation plan, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday.
“I’m cautiously optimistic as there are some early signs indicating that some regions have made real progress and won’t reverse that progress this week or next,” Pritzker said.
The entire state has been under Tier 3 restrictions since Nov. 20 in an effort to combat a potential holiday surge in cases. Under these increased restrictions businesses are required to follow 25% capacity limits, and close bars and restaurants to indoor service – a restriction that will still be in place even when a region moves back to Tier 2.
Pritzker said that despite not seeing a post-Thanksgiving surge, he is still advising Tier 3 restrictions be upheld for one incubation period, or 14 days, to ensure infection rates remain as low as possible.
After Jan. 15, regions will be able proceed past Tier 2, which would allow restaurants and bars to reopen for indoor service, depending on their future infection and hospitalization rates.
State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, said he was pleased to hear that the governor is willing to begin lifting some of his restrictions.
“Tier 3 restrictions effectively shut down some of our local businesses; especially our restaurants and bars that certainly can’t expect customers to eat and drink outside in January," Brady stated in a news release Wednesday afternoon. "His announcement today that he may begin rolling back restrictions next week is great news for our families and our communities.”
He continued, “Allowing our businesses to reopen is crucial for their survival, and I agree that it can be done safely with the continuation of mask and social distancing protocols. I am very optimistic that with continued safety measures, along with wider vaccine availability, we will continue to move in the right direction.”
The McLean County Health Department on Wednesday reported 72 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total of probable and confirmed cases to 12,089.
At this time 974 individuals are isolating at home. MCHD reported 10,960 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
More than 183,700 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.6% The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 9.2% through Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Thirty-nine McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. It is important to remember that this number does not represent all persons currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or for other treatment and care. Local hospitals provide care for individuals from outside the county, and McLean County residents may receive care outside the county. McLean County hospitals are reporting 62% of ICU beds in use, 76% of total beds in use and 36 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.
Three additional COVID-related deaths have been reported, including a female in her 80s associated with a long-term care facility, as well as a male in his 50s and a male in his 80s who were not associated with long-term care facilities. There have been 116 COVID-related deaths in McLean County.
In counties surrounding McLean, deaths were reported Wednesday in Champaign, Coles, LaSalle, Livingston, Peoria, Sangamon, Tazewell and Woodford counties.
Because of high demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended two initial priority groups receive the first rounds of vaccination.
Those in Phase 1A, who are currently receiving vaccines, include health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.
Phase 1B will include Illinois residents age 65 years or older and non-health care frontline essential workers. ACIP recommended residents 75 years or older be prioritized, but Illinois reduced the age by 10 years. Pritzker noted the average age of COVID-19 deaths is 81 for white residents, 72 for Black residents and 68 for Latino residents.
Phase 1B will begin once Phase 1A is substantially complete, but a specific time period is not yet clear. Pritzker said many healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents are still receiving the vaccine and a decrease in federal vaccine distribution could delay the move to the next phase.
The increase in federal vaccine distribution relies heavily on whether the Biden administration will implement the Defense Production Act. President Donald Trump invoked this Cold War-era law in response to the pandemic which gave him emergency authority to control domestic industries.
Days after she was sworn in, Illinois U.S. Rep. Mary Miller facing criticism for invoking Adolf Hitler during speech in Washington
The Defense Production Act was most recently used to prevent the hoarding of supplies, limit the export of medical goods like personal protective equipment and increase the production of critical supplies. Pritzker anticipates a significant increase in vaccine distribution once the DPA is invoked.
The state reported another 139 COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday as the confirmed death count in Illinois from the virus rose to 17,096.
Hospitalizations and positivity rates for COVID remained roughly level from the previous day, with the seven-day rolling average case positivity rate falling to 8.4%, decreasing for the second straight day.
As of Tuesday night, 3,928 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, an increase of 23 from the day prior. There were 812 individuals in intensive care unit beds, an increase of 12 from the day before, and 451 individuals on ventilators, a decrease of six from Monday night.
The hospitalization numbers appeared to be leveling, with 27% of beds available statewide, 22% of ICU beds available and 73% of ventilators.
Robyn Gautschy Skaggs of The Pantagraph contributed to this report.
