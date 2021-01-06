Illinois could see looser COVID restrictions starting Jan. 15

After Jan. 15, regions will be able proceed past Tier 2, which would allow restaurants and bars to reopen for indoor service, depending on their future infection and hospitalization rates.

State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, said he was pleased to hear that the governor is willing to begin lifting some of his restrictions.

“Tier 3 restrictions effectively shut down some of our local businesses; especially our restaurants and bars that certainly can’t expect customers to eat and drink outside in January," Brady stated in a news release Wednesday afternoon. "His announcement today that he may begin rolling back restrictions next week is great news for our families and our communities.”

He continued, “Allowing our businesses to reopen is crucial for their survival, and I agree that it can be done safely with the continuation of mask and social distancing protocols. I am very optimistic that with continued safety measures, along with wider vaccine availability, we will continue to move in the right direction.”

The McLean County Health Department on Wednesday reported 72 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total of probable and confirmed cases to 12,089.