Illinois COVID positivity rate falls to 9.1%

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 4,711 new confirmed and probable cases on Sunday and an additional 81 COVID-related deaths.
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,028,750 cases, including 17,574 deaths, statewide, through Sunday morning. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 2 through Saturday is 9.1%. In Saturday’s report, the positivity rate was 9.3%.
As of Saturday night, 3,527 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 740 patients were in the ICU and 391 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s from Peoria County and two men in their 70s from Tazewell County were among the deaths reported Sunday.
The state listed two deaths from McLean County, including a woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s. The McLean County Health Department has not confirmed those deaths. The department does not release numbers on the weekends. Those numbers will be factored into Monday’s report.
There have been 121 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County through Friday. The positivity rate for the county is 11.1% for the period of Jan. 1 through Thursday.
As of Friday, 34 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use, 84% of total beds in use and 16 out-of-county people hospitalized for COVID-19.
In LaSalle County, 47 new cases were reported Sunday, including three teenage boys, one teenage girl, five men in their 20s, four women in their 20s, seven men in their 30s and six women in their 30s.
