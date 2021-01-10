Illinois COVID positivity rate falls to 9.1%

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 4,711 new confirmed and probable cases on Sunday and an additional 81 COVID-related deaths.

As of Saturday night, 3,527 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 740 patients were in the ICU and 391 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s from Peoria County and two men in their 70s from Tazewell County were among the deaths reported Sunday.