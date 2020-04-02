Illinois marijuana sales remain high at $35.9 million in March

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, designated caregivers are allowed to pick up medical marijuana for the patients they care for, and dispensaries can sell marijuana to medical patients or caregivers on a public walkway or curb adjacent to the dispensary property. Dispensaries are not permitted to deliver medical cannabis to a home, however.

The exemptions, which are extended until April 30 along with the stay-at-home order, do not apply to recreational marijuana sales. Those must still take place inside the limited access area of the dispensary.

“Three straight months of consistent adult use cannabis sales show there is – and will continue to be – strong support and demand from consumers,” Toi Hutchinson, Pritzker’s senior advisor for cannabis control, said in the news release. “To ensure medical users are able to access the product they need during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, curbside pickup will remain an option for medical patients through April 30.”

Pritzker also recently signed an executive order extending the deadline for applications for cannabis infuser, craft grower, and transporter licenses to the Illinois Department of Agriculture from March 30 to April 30. The department will award up to 40 infuser and craft grower licenses each, and an unlimited amount of transporter licenses, by July 1, according to the release.

