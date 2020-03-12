BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale has been canceled because of health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The sale, a major fundraiser for the Mennonite Central Committee, was scheduled for March 20 and 21 at the Interstate Center.

Eighty percent of the relief sale’s net proceeds go to the Mennonite Central Committee for its relief and service efforts providing for the needy in the United States and 53 other countries. The remaining 20 percent goes to organizations and food pantries in Central Illinois.

It was not immediately known if the sale will be rescheduled. Hundreds of quilts, furniture and other items were collected to be auctioned during the event, which also features sales of food items.

