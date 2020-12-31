Illinois officials monitoring new COVID variant

SPRINGFIELD — The state health director said officials are increasing surveillance for a new COVID variant.

“Viruses are constantly changing through mutation and variant viruses are expected,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike in a statement. “At this time, we have no evidence that infections by this variant cause more severe disease or death."

The variant was detected in the United Kingdom and is believed to have been found in Colorado as well.

The state on Thursday reported 8,009 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 133 additional deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity as of Wednesday was 9%.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Also Thursday, the McLean County Health Department said there were 110 new cases, for a total of 11,589 since the pandemic started.

Other county data released Thursday: