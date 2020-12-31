Illinois officials monitoring new COVID variant

SPRINGFIELD — The state health director said officials are increasing surveillance for a new COVID variant.
“Viruses are constantly changing through mutation and variant viruses are expected,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike in a statement. “At this time, we have no evidence that infections by this variant cause more severe disease or death."
The variant was detected in the United Kingdom and is believed to have been found in Colorado as well.
The state on Thursday reported 8,009 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 133 additional deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity as of Wednesday was 9%.
Also Thursday, the McLean County Health Department said there were 110 new cases, for a total of 11,589 since the pandemic started.
Other county data released Thursday:
- 975 people are isolating at home and 10,489 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered
- More than 177,700 tests have been resulted in a seven-day positivity rate of 10.9% through Wednesday
- 24 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19
- McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of intensive care beds in use and 82% of total beds in use
5 positive stories from Bloomington-Normal schools in 2020
5 positive stories from Bloomington-Normal schools in 2020
In 2020, local school districts were hit with many challenges in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's a quick look at five stories of local schools giving us a reason to smile even when it's hard.
The pandemic dashed traditional graduation plans but gave some schools the chance to be creative in celebrating their students.
Retiring teachers were sent off with surprise parades instead of the usual hugs this spring.
McLean County Unit 5 has distributed more than 100K meals to families since school closure for COVID-19 pandemic
An unexpected milestone, Unit 5 distributed more than 100k meals to local families within two months of schools closing for COVID.
Bent Elementary teachers filled sidewalks with chalked messages for students to "hopefully lift their spirits."
Bloomington-Normal schools began to reopen in October and students were welcomed in by excited teachers and staff.