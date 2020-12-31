 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois officials monitoring new COVID variant
0 comments
top story

Illinois officials monitoring new COVID variant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The state health director said officials are increasing surveillance for a new COVID variant. 

“Viruses are constantly changing through mutation and variant viruses are expected,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike in a statement. “At this time, we have no evidence that infections by this variant cause more severe disease or death."

The variant was detected in the United Kingdom and is believed to have been found in Colorado as well. 

The state on Thursday reported 8,009 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 133 additional deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity as of Wednesday was 9%.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Also Thursday, the McLean County Health Department said there were 110 new cases, for a total of 11,589 since the pandemic started. 

Other county data released Thursday: 

  • 975 people are isolating at home and 10,489 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered
  • More than 177,700 tests have been resulted in a seven-day positivity rate of 10.9% through Wednesday
  • 24 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19
  • McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of intensive care beds in use and 82% of total beds in use

5 positive stories from Bloomington-Normal schools in 2020

5 positive stories from Bloomington-Normal schools in 2020

In 2020, local school districts were hit with many challenges in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's a quick look at five stories of local schools giving us a reason to smile even when it's hard.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

McLean County adds 124 COVID cases, now at 11,479
Local News

McLean County adds 124 COVID cases, now at 11,479

McLean County on Wednesday reported 124 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total of probable and confirmed cases to 11,479. Four additional COVID-related deaths have been reported, all associated with long-term care facilities.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Burning down 2020 the tasty way

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News