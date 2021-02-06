Illinois Prairie Community Foundation accepting grant applications

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Prairie Community Foundation is accepting applications for grants through Feb. 26.

The foundation expects to award more than $120,000 to provide support to local programs that benefit local residents. Information and application links are at ilprairiecf.org/spring-grants.

General grants fund programs for education, environment, health and wellness, and youths.

Shulman grants focus on Jewish-themed educational, arts and cultural enrichment programs open to all.

Mirza/IPCF Arts Grants fund programs for the performing or visual arts, music education, and/or arts education and enrichment.

The David and Kay Williams Music Education Grants support programs that use innovative technology to provide creative music experiences for K-12 students or the one-time purchase of participatory/folk instruments in support of a planned educational activity engaging people in shared music-making experiences.

In 2020, 73 programs received grants averaging about $2,000. Funding for the grants comes from endowments held at IPCF, designated gifts and donations.