Illinois Prairie Community Foundation accepting grant applications

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Prairie Community Foundation is accepting applications for grants through Feb. 26.
The foundation expects to award more than $120,000 to provide support to local programs that benefit local residents. Information and application links are at ilprairiecf.org/spring-grants.
General grants fund programs for education, environment, health and wellness, and youths.
Shulman grants focus on Jewish-themed educational, arts and cultural enrichment programs open to all.
Mirza/IPCF Arts Grants fund programs for the performing or visual arts, music education, and/or arts education and enrichment.
The David and Kay Williams Music Education Grants support programs that use innovative technology to provide creative music experiences for K-12 students or the one-time purchase of participatory/folk instruments in support of a planned educational activity engaging people in shared music-making experiences.
In 2020, 73 programs received grants averaging about $2,000. Funding for the grants comes from endowments held at IPCF, designated gifts and donations.
Applicants must represent a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization, a local unit of municipal, county, state or federal government, a school or college/university, or a tax-exempt religious organization or place of worship. Programs must be available to residents of McLean, DeWitt, Livingston or Logan counties but do not have to serve all four counties.
For information, contact Michele Evans at mevans@ilprairiecf.org or 309-662-4477.