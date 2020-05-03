Illinois Prairie Community Foundation awards 73 grants to nonprofits

BLOOMINGTON – Illinois Prairie Community Foundation has awarded $139,311 to 73 programs in McLean, DeWitt, Livingston and Logan counties. Grants ranged from $500 to $5,505.
Funding came from the Jerome Mirza Foundation, donors to the foundation’s annual campaign and several endowments.
Thirty-seven grants totaling $62,220 were awarded for programs in education, environment, health and wellness and youth:
The agencies and grant amounts were: Best Buddies Illinois, $1,300; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois, $3,000; Bloomington Parks Recreation and Cultural Arts Department, $1,123; Boy Scouts of America W.D. Boyce Council, $750; Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal, $2,100; Boys & Girls Club of Livingston County, $2,000; CHARM, $1,900; Children’s Home + Aid, $2,438; Clinton Community Education Foundation, $1,500; Community Connection Group of Central Illinois, $1,000; Community Health Care Clinic, $2,500; Dreams Are Possible, $3,859; Environmental Education Association of Illinois, $1,200; Faith in Action of Bloomington-Normal, $1,600; Fostering Dignity, $1,100; Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, $800; Girls In the Game, $1,400; Girls on the Run, $1,000; Heartland Community College, $2,500; Illinois Wesleyan University, $1,300; Jump 4 Joy Squad Inc., $600; Junior Achievement, $1,000; Lifesong for Orphans-The Forgotten Initiative, $2,200; Lincoln Pastoral Counseling Services, $1,000.;
Also, Living Well United, $1,500; Marcfirst, $2,000; McLean County Children’s Advocacy Center, $1,200; Midwest Food Bank, $3,000; Prairie Central High School, $1,000; Recycling Furniture for Families, $2,000; Royal Families Kids Camp, $1,100; Salem 4 Youth, $650; The Salvation Army, $2,000; United Way of Logan County, $1,800; Vault Community Center, $3,400; Western Avenue Community Center, $2,200; YWCA McLean County, $1,200.
Receiving 30 arts and culture Grants totaling $59,596 were:
Atlanta Public Library District, $5,000; BCAI School of Arts, $2,000; Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, $2,000; Brass Band of Central Illinois, $1,000; Chenoa Public Library District, $500; Children’s Discovery Museum, $1,500; City of Pontiac, $2,000; Cultural Festival Inc., $1,000; Further Jazz, $1,500; Heartland Jazz Orchestra Foundation, $1,500; Heartland Productions Inc., $3,000; Holiday Spectacular Inc., $2,000; Illinois State University, $1,000; Illinois State University, $1,500; Illinois Symphony Orchestra, $3,000; Illinois Voices Theatre, $2,500; Illinois Wesleyan University, $2,100; Illinois Wesleyan University, $2,400; Inside Out Accessible Cooperative, $1,500; McLean County Arts Center, $1,000; McLean County Historical Society, $3,000; MIOpera Inc., $2,000; Mount Pulaski CUSD 23 Music Department, $2,696; Music Connections Foundation, $3,000; Normal Township Activity & Recreation Center, $2,400; Poco a Poco Inc., $1,500; Prairie Fire Theatre, $2,000; Pt.fwd, $1,500; Share the Music, $1,500; Threshold to Hope Inc., $2,000.
Receiving six Sol Shulman Jewish Life and Education grants totaling $17,495 were:
Heartland Productions Inc., $2,500; Illinois Symphony Orchestra Inc., $3,000; Moses Montefiore Temple, $1,390; Moses Montefiore Temple, $1,050; Moses Montefiore Temple, $4,050; Moses Montefiore Temple, $5,505.
