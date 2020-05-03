Illinois Prairie Community Foundation awards 73 grants to nonprofits

Funding came from the Jerome Mirza Foundation, donors to the foundation’s annual campaign and several endowments.

The agencies and grant amounts were: Best Buddies Illinois, $1,300; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois, $3,000; Bloomington Parks Recreation and Cultural Arts Department, $1,123; Boy Scouts of America W.D. Boyce Council, $750; Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal, $2,100; Boys & Girls Club of Livingston County, $2,000; CHARM, $1,900; Children’s Home + Aid, $2,438; Clinton Community Education Foundation, $1,500; Community Connection Group of Central Illinois, $1,000; Community Health Care Clinic, $2,500; Dreams Are Possible, $3,859; Environmental Education Association of Illinois, $1,200; Faith in Action of Bloomington-Normal, $1,600; Fostering Dignity, $1,100; Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, $800; Girls In the Game, $1,400; Girls on the Run, $1,000; Heartland Community College, $2,500; Illinois Wesleyan University, $1,300; Jump 4 Joy Squad Inc., $600; Junior Achievement, $1,000; Lifesong for Orphans-The Forgotten Initiative, $2,200; Lincoln Pastoral Counseling Services, $1,000.;