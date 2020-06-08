Illinois Prairie Community Foundation distributes COVID grants
BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Prairie Community Foundation has awarded grants to local nonprofits serving people affected by COVID-19 and its economic consequences in McLean, DeWitt, Livingston and Logan counties.

The foundation received requests from 63 nonprofits requesting more than $511,000 in support. 

Receiving grants totaling $80,025.81 were:

ABC Counseling & Family Services, Bloomington, $1,250; American Red Cross, $2,625; Best Buddies, $1,125; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois, $2,500; Bloomington-Normal YMCA, $1,600; Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal, $625; Boys & Girls Club of Livingston County, $3,875; Child Protection Network, $2,000; Community Action Partnership of Central Illinois, Lincoln, $5,000; DeWitt County Friendship Center, Clinton, $2,300; Dove Inc., $5,000; Easterseals Central Illinois, $2,500; Encore Development Services, Clinton, $3,000.

Also, Futures Unlimited, Pontiac, $2,625; Heritage Behavioral Health Center, $2,500; Home Sweet Home Ministries Inc., $3,750; Homes of Hope, $3,100; Lifesong for Orphans-The Forgotten Initiative, $1,400; Midwest Food Bank, $1,000; Neighborhood Care Center, Clinton, $2,100; PATH, $4,660; Prairie State Legal Services Inc., $4,500; Recycling Furniture for Families, $1,000; Salvation Army, Bloomington, $8,000; Salvation Army Lincoln Service Extension Center, $2,875; Salvation Army, Pontiac, $2,500.

Also, Society of St. Vincent DePaul, Holy Trinity Conference, $2,000; Sunnyside Community Garden & Food Forest, $665.81; United Way of Livingston County, $3,200; United Way of McLean County, $750.

The foundation collaborated with the John M. Scott Trust, which agreed to cover the costs for $50,000 in funding from 11 McLean County-based applicants.

