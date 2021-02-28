 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois reports 1,249 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments
alert top story

Illinois reports 1,249 new COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}
022321-blm-loc-5lahoodtour

The McLean County Health Department's COVID-19 vaccination site is organized for careful social distancing at Grossinger Motors Arena, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

SPRINGFIELD — State officials added 1,249 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus to state totals, bringing the overall total to 1,186,696 cases in the past year. An additional 22 deaths were also confirmed Sunday.

The deaths reported included a man in his 80s from Champaign County and a man in his 80s from Livingston County.

As of Sunday, IDPH is reporting a total of 20,516 COVID-19 related deaths. As of Friday night, 1,265 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 303 patients were in ICU and 150 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 20 through Saturday is 2.7%, the same as reported Saturday.

Watch now: Rural locations, pandemic impacts worsen educator shortages in east-central Illinois

A total of 2,740,105 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including McLean County.

A total of 2,626,668 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday night, including 278,605 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 59,190 doses. On Friday, 83,048 doses were administered in Illinois.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The McLean County Health Department does not release local numbers on the weekend. Those numbers will be released Monday.

So far, there have been 14,474 cases in McLean County and 170 deaths. As of Friday, county hospitals report 21 people hospitalized with the virus, MCHD said, with 20 county residents hospitalized either in or out of the area. Officials report 85% of ICU beds are filled and nearly all available hospital beds have been filled, with only 6% available (94% occupied).

No additional deaths were reported this week.

To date, more than 33,000 doses of vaccine have been given in the county, according to IDPH.

More than 6% of people in the county (10,789) have been given both doses.

Messages of hope provided amid COVID-19 pandemic

Messages hope provided amid COVID-19 pandemic in Watterson Commons tunnel at Illinois State University

As part of Birds Give Back, an annual day of giving at Illinois State University, supporters didn't just give money, they gave messages of hope. The messages were posted in the Watterson Commons tunnel on Thursday (Feb. 25, 2021).

1 of 7

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates on how buying a digital subscription supports local journalism

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+6
Bloomington church serves as first targeted COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Health

Bloomington church serves as first targeted COVID-19 vaccine clinic

  • Updated

"Statistically speaking, we know that African Americans make up about 8 or 9% of the population," NAACP Bloomington-Normal First Vice President Carla Campbell-Jackson said. "However, only 3.2% of them have been vaccinated. We want to make sure we do whatever we can to minimize the disparity there ... because it's a matter of life."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News