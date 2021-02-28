Illinois reports 1,249 new COVID-19 cases

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The McLean County Health Department does not release local numbers on the weekend. Those numbers will be released Monday.

So far, there have been 14,474 cases in McLean County and 170 deaths. As of Friday, county hospitals report 21 people hospitalized with the virus, MCHD said, with 20 county residents hospitalized either in or out of the area. Officials report 85% of ICU beds are filled and nearly all available hospital beds have been filled, with only 6% available (94% occupied).

No additional deaths were reported this week.

To date, more than 33,000 doses of vaccine have been given in the county, according to IDPH.

More than 6% of people in the county (10,789) have been given both doses.

Messages of hope provided amid COVID-19 pandemic

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.