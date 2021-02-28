Illinois reports 1,249 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD — State officials added 1,249 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus to state totals, bringing the overall total to 1,186,696 cases in the past year. An additional 22 deaths were also confirmed Sunday.
The deaths reported included a man in his 80s from Champaign County and a man in his 80s from Livingston County.
As of Sunday, IDPH is reporting a total of 20,516 COVID-19 related deaths. As of Friday night, 1,265 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 303 patients were in ICU and 150 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 20 through Saturday is 2.7%, the same as reported Saturday.
A total of 2,740,105 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including McLean County.
A total of 2,626,668 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday night, including 278,605 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 59,190 doses. On Friday, 83,048 doses were administered in Illinois.
The McLean County Health Department does not release local numbers on the weekend. Those numbers will be released Monday.
So far, there have been 14,474 cases in McLean County and 170 deaths. As of Friday, county hospitals report 21 people hospitalized with the virus, MCHD said, with 20 county residents hospitalized either in or out of the area. Officials report 85% of ICU beds are filled and nearly all available hospital beds have been filled, with only 6% available (94% occupied).
No additional deaths were reported this week.
To date, more than 33,000 doses of vaccine have been given in the county, according to IDPH.
More than 6% of people in the county (10,789) have been given both doses.
