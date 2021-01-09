Illinois reports 101 more COVID deaths; McLean County eyes trends

The report also indicated 137 positive tests for residents in their 20s, 115 for residents in their 30s, 106 for residents in their 40s, 93 for residents in their 50s, 79 for residents in their 60s, 24 for residents in their 70s, 23 for residents in their 80s, 19 for residents in their 90s and one for a resident over 100 years old.

The health department does not release numbers on the weekends. Those numbers will be factored into Monday’s report.

The positivity rate for the county is 11.1% for the period of Jan. 1 through Thursday.

There have been 121 total COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County through Friday. Five of those deaths were reported Friday.

Deaths were reported in Logan County, a man in his 50s; Peoria County, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 90s; Piatt County, a man in his 80s; Sangamon County, a man in his 30s; and Tazewell County, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s.

The state reported two women in their 90s and one man in his 90s from McLean County, but it is unknown if those were reported previously by the MCHD.