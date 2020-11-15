 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois reports $285 million in September sport bets
0 comments
top story

Illinois reports $285 million in September sport bets

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The latest numbers released by the Illinois Gaming Board show bettors in the state wagered more than $285 million on sports contests in September.

Hospitals back on the brink of COVID-19 as Midwest numbers spike

Gamblers can place bets on sporting events at seven of Illinois' casinos and one horse racing track. The state’s most lucrative casino and its first to start taking sports bets, Rivers in Des Plaines, accepted about $105 million in wagers in September, the most of any Illinois casino, according to the gaming board.

Sports betting has generated about $3 million in tax revenue for Illinois in its first three full months. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office has suggested it could eventually generate more than $100 million in revenues.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Since a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing legal sports betting outside Nevada, 20 states now host legal waging on sporting events. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, New Jersey leads the way in sports betting, posting $803 million in bets in October. The Illinois Gaming Board has yet to release October numbers for the state.

Download PDF https://www.igb.illinois.gov/SportsReports.aspx

Sports betting in Illinois got off to a shaky start in March, as the COVID-19 pandemic got underway. At first, gamblers were required to register for accounts in person at a casino. Pritzker eased that rule, allowing bettors to register online from their phones and start wagering immediately. More than 92% of Illinois’ September bets were wagered from mobile devices, according to state officials.

Doctors respond to 20 common concerns about the flu shot

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Chestnut Family Health Center and COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News