Illinois reports 3,293 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,293 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 66 additional deaths.
A woman in her 90s from Champaign County, a woman over 100 years old from Logan County, a man in his 20s from Peoria County, and a man in his 80s from Sangamon County were among the deaths reported Saturday.
Because of the timing of state data reporting, some individual county health departments may have previously reported information about deaths in their areas.
The McLean County Health Department announced in October that it would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported by the department on Monday will reflect data from the weekend and from Dec. 24 and 25.
On Wednesday, the MCHD reported 16 new probable and confirmed cases, bringing the county’s total to 10,867. Eighteen of the 74 individuals hospitalized for COVID on Wednesday were McLean County residents. McLean County hospitals reported 96% of ICU beds in use, 89% of total beds in use.
As of Wednesday, 86 McLean County residents had died after being identified as having the coronavirus.
In LaSalle County, a woman in her 70s is the 221st COVID-19 related death in the county. On Saturday, 98 new and probable cases were announced. The new cases include a boy under the age of 13, four girls under 13, a teenage boy, 10 men in their 20s, 10 women in their 30s, 13 men in their 40s and eight men and eight women in their 50s.
As of Saturday, IDPH is reporting a total of 934,142 cases, including 15,865 deaths. As of Friday night, 4,021 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 874 patients were in the ICU and 494 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 19 through Dec. 25 is 8.5%. A week ago it was 9.7% and two weeks ago it was 10.6%.
This story will be updated.
