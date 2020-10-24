Illinois reports 6,161 new coronavirus cases

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 17-23 is 6.1%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,517 specimens for a total of 7,196,855.

As of Friday night, 2,616 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 560 patients were in the ICU and 222 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

McLean County Health Department officials announced earlier this month that they would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.

During the past week, 241 cases were confirmed in the county and three new deaths were reported, bringing the total number of people who have died following a COVID-19 diagnosis to 33 since March.

In LaSalle County, three girls under the age of 13 were among the 57 new cases announced Saturday. Two boys in their teens, five males in their 20s, seven women in their 20s and 14 women in their 40s or 50s were also included in the new totals. LaSalle County now has 2,371 confirmed cases.