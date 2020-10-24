Illinois reports 6,161 new coronavirus cases

BLOOMINGTON — More than 70,000 tests have been completed at the COVID-19 testing center at the McLean County Fairgrounds on Bloomington’s west side.
The site, operated by Reditus Laboratories of Pekin, provides free COVID-19 testing daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Friday, 576 people were tested, bringing the total number of tests Reditus has performed to more than 63,000 since taking over for the state in May. Since the facility opened on March 28, more than 70,000 tests have been performed.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,161 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, and an additional 63 deaths. The newly confirmed cases sets a single-day high for the state.
The deaths reported by the state include a female in her 90s from Coles County, a man in his 80s from DeWitt County, two men in their 80s from Edgar County, a man in his 90s from Ford County, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s from Peoria County, a man in his 80s and two women in their 90s from Tazewell County. Because of the timing of the state reports, local county health departments may have already reported the deaths in their area.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 17-23 is 6.1%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,517 specimens for a total of 7,196,855.
As of Friday night, 2,616 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 560 patients were in the ICU and 222 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Support Local Journalism
McLean County Health Department officials announced earlier this month that they would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.
During the past week, 241 cases were confirmed in the county and three new deaths were reported, bringing the total number of people who have died following a COVID-19 diagnosis to 33 since March.
In LaSalle County, three girls under the age of 13 were among the 57 new cases announced Saturday. Two boys in their teens, five males in their 20s, seven women in their 20s and 14 women in their 40s or 50s were also included in the new totals. LaSalle County now has 2,371 confirmed cases.
The Ford County Public Health Department announced a new COVID-19 testing site managed by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) will be stationed at the Roberts Village Gym in Roberts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Photos: Restaurants look for options as cold weather hits
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.