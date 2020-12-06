Illinois reports 76 new COVID-19 related deaths

As of Friday, the department had confirmed 58 previous COVID-19-related deaths, although the state reported on Saturday that a woman in her 80s from McLean County had died with COVID-19.

The McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported that 512 people tested at the Community Based Testing Site on Bloomington’s west side on Saturday.

The state has put a cap on the number of tests that the community-based sites can conduct per day. This was put in place to assist areas that lack testing to obtain kits. The cap at the McLean County site is 750 per day.

The site, did more than 800 tests several times in late November, but has not reached the cap since the state implemented the new regulations last week. Officials with

The site is operated by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories, and can accommodate vehicles and walk-ups and officials say it will work with the state to try and change the cap, if necessary.

In LaSalle County, the 64 new cases include four teenage girls, 12 men in their 20s, seven men in their 30s and eight men in their 40s. The county now has a total of 6,812 cases since March.