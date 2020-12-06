Illinois reports 76 new COVID-19 related deaths

SPRINGFIELD — State officials announced an additional 76 deaths of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday, and reported 7,598 new confirmed and probable cases.
New deaths were reported in Champaign County, a man in his 70s; a man in his 50s from Livingston County; a woman in her 70s and a man in his 70s from Macon County; two men in their 60s from Peoria County, a woman in her 60s from Sangamon County and five from Tazewell County, including a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, two women in their 80s and a man in his 90s.
As of Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 787,573 cases in Illinois, including 13,255 deaths.
As of Saturday night, 5,160 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,103 patients were in the ICU and 643 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 10.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 11.8%.
McLean County health department officials announced in October that they would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported by the department on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.
As of Friday, the department had confirmed 58 previous COVID-19-related deaths, although the state reported on Saturday that a woman in her 80s from McLean County had died with COVID-19.
The McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported that 512 people tested at the Community Based Testing Site on Bloomington’s west side on Saturday.
The state has put a cap on the number of tests that the community-based sites can conduct per day. This was put in place to assist areas that lack testing to obtain kits. The cap at the McLean County site is 750 per day.
The site, did more than 800 tests several times in late November, but has not reached the cap since the state implemented the new regulations last week. Officials with
The site is operated by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories, and can accommodate vehicles and walk-ups and officials say it will work with the state to try and change the cap, if necessary.
In LaSalle County, the 64 new cases include four teenage girls, 12 men in their 20s, seven men in their 30s and eight men in their 40s. The county now has a total of 6,812 cases since March.
This story will be updated.
