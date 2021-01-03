Illinois reports 81 more COVID-19 deaths

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 27 through Saturday is 9.6%.
The rate was also 9.6% in Saturday’s report.
In LaSalle County, a woman in her 90s is the 235th COVID-related death.
County officials announced 36 new cases on Sunday, including a boy under 13, two girls under 13, two teenage boys, four teenage girls, four women in their 20s and five women in their 50s.
This story will be updated. Heavy snow adds to ice to create havoc across Bloomington-Normal
010421-blm-loc-3weather
A Town of Normal snowplow passes under tree limbs loaded with snow and ice on Virginia Avenue at the Constitution Trail Bridge Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. City crews were kept busy after about 4 inches of snow fell overnight, adding to almost half an inch total ice accumulation in the Twin Cities that felled trees and power lines.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
010421-blm-loc-1weather
Micki Rogers, 315 Garfield Drive in Bloomington, thanks an Ameren Illinois power worker with a box of Christmas snacks as he arrives to restore her power after it had been off for two days, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Power crews were kept busy after about 4 inches of snow fell overnight, adding to almost half an inch total ice accumulation in the Twin Cities that felled trees and power lines.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
010421-blm-loc-5weather
Randy Henderson, 617 W. Locust St., used a snow blower to remove about 4 inches of snow that fell Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
010421-blm-loc-2weather
Bob Crawford, owner of Crawford's Pub, 610 W. Chestnut St. in Bloomington, cleaned up snow for his neighbors after a large tree fell overnight next to the restaurant, the result of heavy ice and snow accumulation, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
010421-blm-loc-4weather
Normal firefighters and a Nelson Tree Service worker guard the back of a home in the 200 block of Blair Drive as a live power line arcs against trees in a backyard, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2020. Power crews were kept busy after about 4 inches of snow fell overnight, adding to almost half an inch total ice accumulation in the Twin Cities that felled trees and power lines.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
010421-blm-loc-6weather
Ameren Illinois power workers carried a ladder to restore power to Micki Rogers, 315 Garfield Drive in Bloomington, after it had been off for two days, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2020. Power crews were kept busy after about 4 inches of snow fell overnight, adding to almost half an inch total ice accumulation in the Twin Cities that felled trees and power lines.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
010421-blm-loc-7weather
An Ameren Illinois power worker examines damage to the home of Micki Rogers, 315 Garfield Drive in Bloomington, after a tree limb severed her power service earlier in the weekend, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
010421-blm-loc-8weather
Branches loaded with heavy snow and ice caused havoc across central Illinois as an Ameren Illinois power crew responded to a power outage Sunday, Jan. 3, 2020. Power crews were kept busy after about 4 inches of snow fell overnight, adding to almost half an inch total ice accumulation in the Twin Cities that felled trees and power lines.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
010421-blm-loc-9weather
A large tree limb fell across a driveway in the 300 block of Garfield Drive in Bloomington Sunday, Jan. 3, 2020. About 4 inches of snow fell overnight, adding to almost half an inch total ice accumulation in the Twin Cities that felled trees and power lines.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
010421-blm-loc-10weather
Traffic left patterns in the snow on Mason Street at Market Street Sunday, Jan. 3, 2020. About 4 inches of snow fell overnight, adding to almost half an inch total ice accumulation in the Twin Cities that felled trees and power lines.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.