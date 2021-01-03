 Skip to main content
Illinois reports 81 more COVID-19 deaths

121820-blm-loc-3testinglab

In this Dec. 18, 2020, Pantagraph file photo, Kim Garris, Illinois State University technical supervisor, demonstrates how a grid system is used to identify and track COVID-19 tests in the lab for returning students as she works under a fume hood. 

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,369 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus disease in Illinois on Sunday, and an additional 81 deaths.

A woman in her 70s from Christian County and two women in their 80s from Sangamon County were among the deaths reported Sunday. Because of the timing of state data reporting, some individual county health departments may have previously reported information about deaths in their areas.

The McLean County Health Department does not report cases or deaths during the weekend. The health department will release that information Monday.

Last week, the MCHD reported 15 COVID-related deaths. Through Thursday, there have been 101 total deaths related to the coronavirus in McLean County.

Watch now: Bloomington-Normal artists, venues endure, adapt to pandemic

IDPH is reporting a total of 979,821 cases, including 16,755 deaths, through Saturday.

As of Saturday night, 3,817 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 798 patients were in the ICU and 462 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 27 through Saturday is 9.6%. The rate was also 9.6% in Saturday’s report.

In LaSalle County, a woman in her 90s is the 235th COVID-related death.

County officials announced 36 new cases on Sunday, including a boy under 13, two girls under 13, two teenage boys, four teenage girls, four women in their 20s and five women in their 50s.

This story will be updated.

Heavy snow adds to ice to create havoc across Bloomington-Normal

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

