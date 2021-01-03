Illinois reports 81 more COVID-19 deaths

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,369 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus disease in Illinois on Sunday, and an additional 81 deaths.

A woman in her 70s from Christian County and two women in their 80s from Sangamon County were among the deaths reported Sunday. Because of the timing of state data reporting, some individual county health departments may have previously reported information about deaths in their areas.

Last week, the MCHD reported 15 COVID-related deaths. Through Thursday, there have been 101 total deaths related to the coronavirus in McLean County.

IDPH is reporting a total of 979,821 cases, including 16,755 deaths, through Saturday.