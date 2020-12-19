Illinois reports an additional 7,500 new COVID cases

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,562 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 108 additional deaths on Saturday.
The deaths included a man in his 80s from Edgar County, three women in their 80s from Peoria County, a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, and a man in his 80s from Sangamon County; a man in his 80s from Tazewell County; and a woman in her 80s from Woodford County.
In Illinois, there have been 894,367 cases and 15,123 deaths attributed to COVID-19. As of Friday night, 4,624 Illinois residents were reported hospitalized. Of those, 1,000 patients were in the ICU and 562 patients were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from Dec. 12 through Friday is 9.7%. A week ago it was 10.6%
The McLean County health department announced in October that it would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported by the department on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.
As of Friday, there had been 10,539 McLean County cases of the coronavirus since March and 85 deaths. Sixteen people reportedly died of COVID-19 during the past week.
Five more people died in LaSalle County with COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths related to the novel virus to 203. The deaths included a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 90s.
Forty new cases were added in LaSalle County Saturday, including a girl under the age of 13, three teenage girls, four women in their 20s, four men in their 30s, five women in their 30s and seven men in their 50s.
Because of the timing of state data reporting, some individual county health departments may have previously reported information about deaths in their areas.
This story will be updated.
