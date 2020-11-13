Illinois reports another record high number of COVID cases

SPRINGFIELD — All but six Illinois counties are at the state's COVID-19 warning level, meaning COVID numbers remain high, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Friday.

IDPH also reported 15,415 new confirmed and probable COVID cases, breaking the single-day record high of 12,702 cases reported on Thursday. More than 106,000 COVID tests were reported on Friday.

The state agency also reported 27 additional deaths, including six in Central Illinois:

A McLean County woman in her 90s

A LaSalle County woman in her 90s

A Macon County woman more than 100 years old

Two Champaign County women — one in her 80s and one in her 90s

And a Sangamon County woman in her 60s.

Earlier Friday, Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department, reported that a woman in her 90s had died and was that county's 43th COVID fatality since March. The woman was associated with a long-term care facility.

Friday's numbers mean that 551,957 Illinoisans have had COVID since March and 10,504 have died.