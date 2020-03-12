Illinois senior centers suspend gatherings, group meals

She said 20 to 30 seniors come in each weekday for lunch and activities.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there were 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Thursday morning. Three of those are believed to be from “community spread,” which means the infected persons have neither a travel history to an affected area nor a connection with other known cases.

Another 76 tests of people under investigation are pending, while 266 tests have come back negative. Gov. JB Pritzker and public health officials are scheduled to update the public Thursday at 2:30 p.m., the latest in ongoing daily briefings on the spread of the virus.

The cancellation of group meals is a method of “social distancing” which has been employed elsewhere across the state and the U.S. as the country grapples with the global coronavirus pandemic.

Social distancing means “remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.