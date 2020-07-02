× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — With concerns being expressed by faculty and staff about fall reopening plans at Illinois State University, an all-faculty meeting is being called for July 16.

The meeting, which will be held virtually, was called by Academic Senate Chair Susan Kalter, an English professor, under authority granted by the ISU Constitution.

Kalter said faculty and staff have expressed “grave concerns about fall semester,” not only for the campus but also for the Bloomington-Normal community “given the potential super-spreader event that a large university could be host to.”

Meanwhile, ISU spokesman Eric Jome said Thursday that more complete information about the university’s plans for fall, including required face coverings and expectations, will be announced next week. At that time, he said, the university will formally announce that all instruction and exams will be online after Thanksgiving.

A letter to ISU President Larry Dietz, signed by at least 150 faculty members, urges the university to take several steps. They include:

Following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control to institutes of higher education that “encourage telework for as many faculty and staff as possible.

Using low-contact or no-contact procedures as the first option if services cannot be completed through telework.

Staggering shifts in labs, offices and other settings to enable better social distancing.

Providing free, on-campus COVID-19 testing for ISU community members who have reason to believe they may be infected.

"A lot of what can be found in the petition that has been circulating has been addressed by the large numbers of faculty and staff that have been diligently working on our response to the coronavirus pandemic since February," Jome said, "and thus far these efforts have kept the university, and its faculty, staff and students safe and healthy."

Kalter said there is “fairly universal concern” about the availability of supplies and who will be expected to enforce the wearing of face coverings, especially given the strong feelings some people have about that issue.

She said it’s also unclear whether instructors in every department are being allowed to use their own best judgment about whether a class should be delivered face-to-face, online or as a hybrid of both.

Jome said, “As has been mentioned previously, the Redbirds Return document is very fluid and a new round of guidance will come out formally next week — including that faculty will have more flexibility in determining course modalities and employees will have more flexibility for remote work.”

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

