Illinois State University confirms case of COVID-19 tied to residence hall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Illinois State University on Tuesday confirmed a case of COVID-19 connected with a residence hall and said the person has left campus to isolate.

Citing privacy concerns, university spokesman Eric Jome said ISU would not release any other details about the person's circumstances, including when the person tested positive.

"Preparing for this sort of thing has been part of ISU’s planning process for the fall semester," Jome said in an email Tuesday night. "Individuals who test positive are encouraged to return to their permanent residence to isolate if possible. Quarantine and isolation spaces are set aside in university housing for those who are not able to return to their permanent residence."

He said the McLean County Health Department would handle contact tracing and notification of anyone who had contact with the individual.