Illinois State University grad Jane Lynch part of coronavirus fight

NORMAL — "Stay the heck home." That's the directive of award-winning actress and Illinois State University graduate Jane Lynch in a video that is part of the "All in Illinois" initiative to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Technically, the directive comes from Lynch's dog, Bernice, who the actress said — tongue in cheek — communicates "telepathically."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the initiative during a coronavirus briefing Thursday. It is designed to encourage greater adherence to the governor's executive order directing people to stay at home, except when engaging in essential activities.

Pritzker said, "Our strongest weapon against COVID-19 is you. ... We are all in this together."

Pointing to a "ginormous" puzzle she is putting together, Lynch, said, "We're staying inside like all of you to help slow the spread of COVID-19."