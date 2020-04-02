Illinois State University grad Jane Lynch part of coronavirus fight

NORMAL — "Stay the heck home." That's the directive of award-winning actress and Illinois State University graduate Jane Lynch in a video that is part of the "All in Illinois" initiative to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Technically, the directive comes from Lynch's dog, Bernice, who the actress said — tongue in cheek — communicates "telepathically."
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the initiative during a coronavirus briefing Thursday. It is designed to encourage greater adherence to the governor's executive order directing people to stay at home, except when engaging in essential activities.
Pritzker said, "Our strongest weapon against COVID-19 is you. ... We are all in this together."
Pointing to a "ginormous" puzzle she is putting together, Lynch, said, "We're staying inside like all of you to help slow the spread of COVID-19."
Lynch, a 1982 graduate of ISU who was awarded an honorary doctorate in 2017, is an Emmy and Golden Globe recipient who portrayed a cheerleading coach in "Glee."
ISU spokesman Eric Jome said, "It's good to see Jane Lynch, an ISU alum, being part of this ... encouraging people to not only stay home and stay safe but have some fun with it." He called the reference to her telepathic dog "classic Jane Lynch."
In addition to the Lynch video, the website — allin.illinois.gov — includes a sign people can download, print and put in their window; a Facebook profile picture frame; stories about people helping people and videos by other celebrities.
The other videos include "Chicago P.D." actor Jason Beghe, who said, "I'm staying at home for all the people out there who have to be outside and are putting their lives on the line for the rest of us."
