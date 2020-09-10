Illinois State University: Investigation continuing into NELK Boys appearance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Illinois State University President Larry Dietz said officials have identified some students who took part in mass gatherings this week with YouTube personalities the NELK Boys, and the investigation is continuing.

"There have been some individuals who have been identified; the list is continuing to evolve," Dietz told The Pantagraph on Thursday afternoon.

"A number of those, I’m sure, will be going through our conduct code as we continue to identify individuals that were there and perhaps the town of Normal may also issue some fines," he said.

The popular group, stylized as stylized as NELK on YouTube, is known for producing videos of pranks that generate millions of pageviews. The NELK Boys visited several locations in Normal near ISU on Tuesday night and early Wednesday, authorities have said. Multiple videos on social media — including the group's Instagram account — have shown what appeared to be a party atmosphere with large crowds of people clustered together, not wearing masks.