Illinois State University students could face discipline after gathering to see YouTube stars NELK Boys

NORMAL — Students who gathered en masse to see YouTube personalities the NELK Boys on Tuesday night could face discipline, Illinois State University President Larry Dietz said.
The NELK Boys, stylized as NELK on YouTube, are known for producing videos of pranks that generate millions of pageviews. ISU spokesman Eric Jome said that they appeared, in flash mob format, at various locations in Normal early Wednesday, drawing crowds.
Dietz addressed the situation during an unrelated news conference Wednesday morning.
“It really gives me no joy to convey my great disappointment in the actions of those who gathered," he said. "Indeed, the bulk of our students here are doing what we expect them to do.
“Unfortunately, some of those last night did not. We’re investigating that; if any individuals are identified out of that gathering, we have a student conduct code that will be applied. The mayor and I are talking about other potential sanctions that the town of Normal might issue as well.”
Interim suspensions, suspensions and "interruption of the students' plan to be here" are all possible consequences, Dietz said.
The town of Normal last week issued orders limiting the number of people to 10 or fewer at gatherings near the ISU campus and requiring restaurant and bar patrons to be seated to be served. The measures were aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, which grew after ISU classes began Aug. 18. People in violation can face fines of up to $750 but the town and Normal police are seeking voluntary compliance.
Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said police received the initial call of a gathering at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday outside off-campus student housing.
"They created the gatherings," Bleichner said of the NELK Boys. "The gatherings happened because they were there." The group sets up shop and starts video taping and people show up, he said.
The first gathering was in the 600 block of Broadway, then the gathering moved to the 500 block of Mulberry Street and then the 200 block of Willow Street, Bleichner said.
When police arrived on Willow Street, they found about 200 people gathered outside, Bleichner said. Police identified someone affiliated with the group and told them they were done for the night, he said.
"They complied but it took a while for everyone to clear out," Bleichner said.
No one was fined at the time because police were focused on dispersing the crowd, the chief said. But Bleichner said Normal police were considering later Wednesday whether any fines should be issued and "whether there is some accountability for this group (NELK)."
"We're going to continue to work with landlords and the university but the students have to be accountable," Bleichner said. "Just because some Internet sensation shows up, it doesn't mean all caution should be thrown to the wind. The students need to be accountable for their actions."
"Pop-up parties are a problem," the chief added.
ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff told The Pantagraph that there were three locations where people gathered. Police would break up the crowd and they would move to another place, he said.
Normal and ISU police agencies are working together to investigate and facilitate the disciplinary process, he said.
“It is disappointing. A majority of our students, as evidence by even the protest we had Friday night, are doing the right thing, wearing face coverings," Woodruff said. "Unfortunately, last night, it doesn’t take much for people to violate all the safety precautions that were put in place, not just for their safety, but for the safety of others.”
Jome said the university was continuing to gather information about the incident on Wednesday. "That sort of flash mob, large gathering is what we've been stressing to students to avoid," Jome told The Pantagraph. "It's concerning."
A social media post by Kyle Forgeard, one of the members of the group, shows a crowd of young people clustered together, yelling and not wearing masks. Illinois State University is tagged as the location of the post.
Normal Mayor Chris Koos said Wednesday morning that he planned to speak with university officials about the situation and did not immediately have details about what had happened.
This story will be updated.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Illinois State University campus through the years
Track and field team
Student Union
Stephen Decatur in Sectional Tourney play
Reggie the Redbird mascot
Illinois State University Redbird Arena
Illinois State University football
Illinois State dome
Horton field house
Golf team
Flag brought down for the birthday of Malcolm X
Dynamax portable telescope
Air View of east campus complex
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.