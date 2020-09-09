Illinois State University students could face discipline after gathering to see YouTube stars NELK Boys

Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said police received the initial call of a gathering at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday outside off-campus student housing.

"They created the gatherings," Bleichner said of the NELK Boys. "The gatherings happened because they were there." The group sets up shop and starts video taping and people show up, he said.

The first gathering was in the 600 block of Broadway, then the gathering moved to the 500 block of Mulberry Street and then the 200 block of Willow Street, Bleichner said.

When police arrived on Willow Street, they found about 200 people gathered outside, Bleichner said. Police identified someone affiliated with the group and told them they were done for the night, he said.

"They complied but it took a while for everyone to clear out," Bleichner said.

No one was fined at the time because police were focused on dispersing the crowd, the chief said. But Bleichner said Normal police were considering later Wednesday whether any fines should be issued and "whether there is some accountability for this group (NELK)."