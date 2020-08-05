Illinois State University's COVID-19 testing materials may have gone to nursing homes

ISU spokesman Eric Jome said Wednesday that the university had ordered three testing machines and 5,000 reagent kits from a vendor earlier this summer. The vendor told the university last week that HHS had reallocated the equipment, preventing it from being delivered to the university by the start of the fall semester as planned.

Jome said he did not have information about the exact destination of the machines and kits, but said university officials do believe it was part of the effort to supply nursing homes.

The university in July had announced plans to offer classes in a mix of online, in-person and hybrid formats. Some faculty members had continued to raise concerns about the availability of testing, the enforcement of mask requirements and other issues.

Asked whether the reallocation of testing materials drove the shift to remote learning, Jome said the issue of testing supplies was a “large factor in the university’s decision to move more classes online,” though it was one of a number of factors considered.