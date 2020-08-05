Illinois State University's COVID-19 testing materials may have gone to nursing homes

NORMAL — COVID-19 testing equipment and supplies that had been expected at Illinois State University were reallocated after the federal government announced a push to provide testing to nursing homes.
The university on Tuesday announced that it would shift most classes to online-only, noting that it learned last week that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had “reallocated” some equipment and supplies that it had expected to receive before the beginning of the semester.
The Pantagraph reached out to HHS to ask where the supplies were sent. In response, a spokesperson noted that the government announced in July that it would provide point-of-care testing in every U.S. nursing home.
“We are working with BD and Quidel to ensure the most vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, have access to rapid POC testing,” the department said in a statement to The Pantagraph. “We do expect a number of other point-of-care tests to be entering the market over the next months.”
The department recommended reaching out to the university for further information.
ISU spokesman Eric Jome said Wednesday that the university had ordered three testing machines and 5,000 reagent kits from a vendor earlier this summer. The vendor told the university last week that HHS had reallocated the equipment, preventing it from being delivered to the university by the start of the fall semester as planned.
Jome said he did not have information about the exact destination of the machines and kits, but said university officials do believe it was part of the effort to supply nursing homes.
The university in July had announced plans to offer classes in a mix of online, in-person and hybrid formats. Some faculty members had continued to raise concerns about the availability of testing, the enforcement of mask requirements and other issues.
Asked whether the reallocation of testing materials drove the shift to remote learning, Jome said the issue of testing supplies was a “large factor in the university’s decision to move more classes online,” though it was one of a number of factors considered.
“Planning efforts at ISU have taken into consideration a wide array of issues,” he said, “including the overall COVID-19 situation in Illinois, guidance from state government, state and local health authorities, and campus academic and operational resources.”
Classes start Aug. 17.
