Illinois Supreme Court ruling grants Decatur man certificate of innocence

While his charges have been dismissed and sentence vacated, Palmer’s criminal record will not be automatically expunged and his records of arrest and murder charges could affect his chances of potential employment and educational opportunities.

Palmer argued a certificate of innocence is necessary to expunge his criminal record, as well as allow him to access the monetary restitution and other assistance that an innocence certificate affords to exonerated individuals.

Palmer, who was wrongly imprisoned for 18 years, would be awarded $199,150 in restitution from the state, which provides that amount for those incarcerated for more than 14 years.

Under the law governing certificates of innocence, the state argued, an exonerated person must prove they are innocent of all possible theories of criminal liability related to the offense.

In this case, an alternate theory is that Palmer was an accomplice to the murder. Since he only disproved the theory that he was the primary attacker, but failed to disprove that he was an accomplice to the murder, Palmer was not entitled to a certificate of innocence, the state argued.