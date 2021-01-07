Illinois tops 1 million COVID-19 cases

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Thursday reported 50 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total of probable and confirmed cases to 12,139.
At this time 931 individuals are isolating at home, while 11,052 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
More than 184,800 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.6%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 8.8% through Wednesday, Jan. 6.
Forty McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. It is important to remember that this number does not represent all persons currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or for other treatment and care. Local hospitals provide care for individuals from outside the county, and McLean County residents may receive care outside the county. McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use, 86% of total beds in use and 38 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.
There have been 116 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 8,757 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 177 additional deaths. Illinois has now reported more than 1 million cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In a pandemic that has contained far too many tragic milestones, today’s marking of 1 million cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Illinois deserves particular recognition,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “As this disease continues to wreak havoc on our nation – with the United States setting another record for the most COVID-19 deaths in a day just yesterday – it is critical that we take extra caution today and in the months ahead to reduce the spread, bring down hospitalization rates and save lives. Now that vaccine distribution has begun, we can see the light at the end of this difficult time – let’s do everything we can to ensure all of our neighbors are able to be there as we cross that finish line, healthy as well. With that goal in mind, I encourage all Illinoisans to choose to receive the protections of the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s your turn in line.”
“As the vaccine rolls out, our hope, and goal, is that the number of new cases we see each day will decrease,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Reporting more than 1 million COVID-19 cases in Illinois seemed like an unlikely number at the beginning of the pandemic, and we’ve now all seen how devastating this disease can be. I urge everyone to continue to wear their mask, avoid social gatherings, and get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”
IDPH is now reporting a total of 1,008,045 cases, including 17,272 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 105,518 specimens for a total 13,803,946. As of Wednesday night, 3,921 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 783 patients were in the ICU and 450 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
