Illinois tops 1 million COVID-19 cases

“In a pandemic that has contained far too many tragic milestones, today’s marking of 1 million cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Illinois deserves particular recognition,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “As this disease continues to wreak havoc on our nation – with the United States setting another record for the most COVID-19 deaths in a day just yesterday – it is critical that we take extra caution today and in the months ahead to reduce the spread, bring down hospitalization rates and save lives. Now that vaccine distribution has begun, we can see the light at the end of this difficult time – let’s do everything we can to ensure all of our neighbors are able to be there as we cross that finish line, healthy as well. With that goal in mind, I encourage all Illinoisans to choose to receive the protections of the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s your turn in line.”