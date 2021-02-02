Illinois Youth Center to be built at former Lincoln Development Center

"As the Mayor of Lincoln, I was naturally excited to learn about the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice's intention to locate a new Illinois Youth Center at the site of the former Lincoln Developmental Center. Lincoln's geographic location makes it the perfect place for this facility.”, said Tracy Welch, Acting Mayor of Lincoln in a statement released Tuesday.

“Not only will the new Illinois Youth Central better serve those committed youth from Central Illinois, and their families, by having them located closer to home but it will also stimulate the local economy by creating new jobs, attracting new community members, and generating additional revenue for the city that can be used towards things such as road repairs and improved public services,” he added. “The City of Lincoln would like to thank the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice for choosing this location and we look forward to working closely with them to ensure a safe, and successful, integration of this new youth center into our community."