Immigration Project helping those overlooked during pandemic

NORMAL — Members and supporters of the Immigration Project will spend June calling, screening and distributing money to people who don't qualify for other aid due to their immigration status.

“The situation is really serious for immigrant families in our community right now,” said Marianela Diaz, bilingual liaison for Unit 5 schools. “This fund is greatly needed because there just isn’t much assistance available to this population.”

The Immigration Project provides nonprofit immigration legal services to people in 86 counties in central and southern Illinois. Locally, the group is working with United Way of McLean County and B/N Welcoming to provide meals to immigrants during the COVID pandemic.

During May, the Normal-based nonprofit provided more than $20,000 in cash assistance to needy families.

The organization said U.S. citizens are not eligible to receive a federal check if even one member of the household does not have a Social Security number. This disqualifies some families from federal COVID relief and other public benefits.